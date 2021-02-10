Proctor’s Conner Pavlowich Commits to CSS Baseball, Alex McPhee to Join Concordia Moorhead Wrestling

A pair of Rails put pen to paper this week for their college commitments.

PROCTOR, Minn. – As the national signing period continues, Proctor’s Conner Pavlowich signed on to join the CSS baseball team. The senior also plays on the Rails hockey team, where he recorded a hat trick earlier this season.

Also, Alex McPhee signed his National Letter of Intent for the wrestling team at Concordia Moorhead. This past season, he broke a team record with his 125th win.