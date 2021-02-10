St. Scholastica Softball Picked to Finish First in UMAC Preseason Poll

Several teams will begin indoor action in just over a week as conference games are slated to start the week of March 29th.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Wednesday, the UMAC released their preseason coaches poll for softball. St. Scholastica was picked to finish at the top with six first-place votes.

UW-Superior comes in at #3 as they will welcome in first-year head coach Melissa Fracker. Northland College was picked to finish 8th.

