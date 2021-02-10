Superior Boys Hockey Set To Battle Top-Seed Rice Lake in Section Finals

Puck drop for Friday night's game in Rice Lake is set for 7 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Tuesday night, the Superior boys hockey team held off New Richmond 4-3 to advance to the section finals later this week. Their performance was a lot like their season this year as the Spartans are never out of any game they play.

“We always says when it’s a tie game: win the period, win the game. It’s a 0-0 game. We just went out there trying our best and we just old each other ‘who wants it more?’ and that’s the way we played that third period,” said senior forward Ethan Welch.

“It was the best I’ve ever seen the, I don’t even know how to explain it, just the energy in the locker room was crazy. And the coaches basically told us ‘give everything you have because obviously if you lose, you go home’,” senior goalie Jamin Durfee said.

Now the only thing standing between Superior and a trip to the state tournament is top seed Rice Lake.

“Well they’ve beaten everybody else in this section. We haven’t played. But they’re a good team. They have some skill. I think we’ll have them in the size category. We’re going to look to play a physical game and hopefully, stay out of the penalty box,” head coach Jason Kalin said.

Puck drop for Friday night’s game in Rice Lake is set for 7 p.m.