The Breakout Arrives for UMD Men’s Basketball Freshman Charlie Katona

Thanks to a great weekend, Katona earned NSIC North Division Player of the Week honors.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team are coming off a much-needed sweep over Minnesota Crookston. The Bulldogs were led by freshman Charlie Katona, who broke out in a big way, earning NSIC North Division Player of the Week honors.

“Couldn’t have done it without my team though. They were the ones feeding the ball. When you get open, it’s because of everyone else. We were able to just do our thing on offense and without everyone else, I don’t think I would’ve looked that good,” Katona said.

“I thought he was really aggressive. He made some shots, but also was cutting to the rim, some offensive rebounds, posting up a little bit. He can score in so many different ways that it was good for him to finally see that pay off this past weekend,” head coach Justin Wieck said.

And it was an extra special weekend, too, as his brother Nicholas committed to joining the UMD men’s basketball team.