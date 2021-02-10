UMD’s Scott Sandelin Talks Modified Format for NCHC Tournament

Sandelin says he's intrigued by the single-elimination format, which will begin in the opening round.

DULUTH, Minn. – Heading into this weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team are currently on top of the NCHC standings.

And in just a few weeks, the Final Faceoff tournament will begin. Besides the fact that it will take place at the home of the University of North Dakota, Bulldogs head coach Scott Sandelin says he’s intrigued by the single-elimination format, which will begin in the opening round.

“It will be fun hockey. Again, in our league, 1 versus 8, 2 versus 7, 3-6, whoever you’re playing, anybody can beat anybody. So it makes for some real competitive games. There’s a lot on the line for certain teams when you get into those situations,” Sandelin said.

The Bulldogs will be on the road this weekend as they take on Western Michigan.