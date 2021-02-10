Update From City: No Water Main Break in Denfeld Neighborhood

Update: DULUTH, Minn. – City officials issued a correction Wednesday afternoon stating:

“*Correction-The City received bad information in regards to a water main break noted below. There is no break at this location.”

DULUTH, Minn. – City crews responded to a water main break in the Denfeld neighborhood just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The City of Duluth Utility Operation crews say the break is located at 4618 West 6th Street.

It is not known at this time how long it will take to fix the break.

Crews are on-site and will begin marking nearby utilities before locating the main and starting the digging process.

The City will provide updates when the break has been fixed.