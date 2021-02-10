UWS Women’s Hockey Top Northland College in WIAC Opener

Amanda Sergent and Jenna Curtis each finished with two goals

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Amanda Sergent and Jenna Curtis each finished with two goals as the UW-Superior women’s hockey team opened conference play with a home win over Northland College 7-1 Wednesday night at Wessman Arena.

Tessa Jorde, Amber Heidenreich and Hannah Magnusson also scored for the Yellowjackets. Karadyn Kiviaho scored the lone goal for the LumberJills. Both teams will be back in action again on Saturday at the Bay Area Civic Center in Ashland.