Warming Center Updates Hours to Accommodate Homeless During Cold Snap

DULUTH, Minn. – The warming center at the Tri-Towers will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. through Friday as the chilly temperatures linger in the Northland.

The center will also be open 24 hours over the weekend.

Since the chill hit, there’s been an increase of people using the site of about a dozen. The center has a capacity of 49.

“This last week has just been too unsafe, even for some of the more hearty folks out there,” said Joel Kilgour, the coordinator for the CHUM Warming Center. “So we’ve seen a much larger number of people, but we’re making room.”

If you would like to help, organizers say they always need things like hand warmers, gloves, and hats, which can be dropped off at CHUM.