148th Fighter Wing Finds New Recruitment Approach During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– As the pandemic continues, many places around the Northland are trying to reach people while staying six feet apart. That includes places like the 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard.

The 148th Fighter Wing wasn’t sure how to go about recruiting during the pandemic. But they’ve been able to adapt with the challenging circumstances.

Before COVID, they put most of their recruiting towards career fairs or go to school lunchrooms and classrooms around the northland. When the pandemic hit, the lack of big crowds and students in school made them switch up their approach. Now, the fighter wing’s focus went to online platforms like virtual meetings with school classes or career fairs along with a heavy focus on social media.

“It’s been a little more challenging kind of sitting back but we’ve adapted,” said Tech. Sgt. Casey Underdahl, a recruiter for the 148th Fighter Wing. “So it’s hard kind of sitting here and waiting for people almost to come to us but we’ve also done a really good job at trying to get ourselves out there on these different platforms.”

The recruitment team went to work creating a 148th Fighter Wing careers page on Instagram, additional pages for staff, and using already existing accounts. The efforts kept numbers steady at the base with 87 recruitments in 2020, which is three more than the year before.

Those with the team say the hardest part has been trying to make a connection with people through a screen. The Minnesota Air National Guard continued benefits including tuition reimbursement and the GI Bill. The team also adds that their biggest pitch in the time of COVID is having a community to rely on.

“In this time of uncertainty, we still have this community up here for them to reach out to become a part of, to get that continuity and a resource for school education and even just the workforce as a whole, everything’s changing right now so it’s the one staple that we’ve really been able to rely on,” said Capt. Liz Horngren, Director of Personnel for the 148th Fighter Wing.

The 148th Fighter Wing is still scheduling visits for those interested in joining the wing while staying socially distant. Their office is available for more information on recruitments by calling (218)-788-7818.