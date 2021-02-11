20th Year for Northland’s St. Jude Radiothon Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the 20th year of the Northland’s St. Jude Radiothon on B-105.

The event raises money for children battling cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In 2020, the radiothon raised about $80,000. Organizers say it’s inspiring to see people come together under one cause.

“It makes me almost emotional to see everybody like leaning on each other because so much happened in 2020 and even in 2021,” said Lauren Wells, an on-air DJ. “So just to have a few days even though it’s sad, it’s just so amazing to see like people coming together.”

The radiothon will continue tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on B-105. To donate, head on over to their website.