Boots and Coats: Keep Pets Warm During the Winter

With the cold weather, we should be paying extra attention to making sure our furry friends stay safe.

Management at “A Place for Fido” in Duluth says you can put boots on dogs’ feet to keep their paws safe from the elements.

Jackets and coats may be more beneficial for short-haired dogs as they need more insulation compared to long-haired dogs.

Some of the signs to watch for include dogs shivering or when they start to lift their paws to avoid touching the ground.

“Everybody’s health is obviously important during these cold times, and our pets are beloved family members so it’s really important to keep them nice and warm and safe,” said Jamie Parent, an owner at “A Place for Fido.”

And “A Place for Fido” will let you bring your dog to the store to try gear on as every brand is a bit different with sizing.