City Crew Respond to 6th Water Main Break in Duluth

Traffic has been limited to one lane during the fix.

DULUTH, Minn. – Crews responded at 7:30 p.m. last night to the water main break on Grand and Seaver Ave in West Duluth.

They were able to plug the small leak temporarily.

Works continued the work at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning to fix the break permanently.

City officials are thankful that the break was so small.

Water is not expected to be shut off while crews repair the break.

Traffic has been limited to one lane during the fix.