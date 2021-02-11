Duluth East’s Noah Paulson, Mattie Thompson Named to Mr. Basketball Watch List

The future UMD Bulldogs are the top two scorers for the Greyhounds.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth East’s Noah Paulson and Mattie Thompson were named to the watch list for the 2021 Mr. Basketball award.

The future UMD Bulldogs are the top two scorers for the Greyhounds, as Paulson is averaging 17 points per game while Thompson is chipping in with over 13 per game.

The pair are among 50 nominees overall. The top ten will be revealed at the end of the regular season and the award will be announced after the state tournament.