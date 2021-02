Esko Girls Basketball Stay Undefeated with Road Win Over Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Esko girls basketball team used a strong second half to stay ahead of Hermantown 50-33 Thursday night.

The Eskomos are now undefeated with a perfect 7-0 record. They’ll return to action next Friday against Pequot Lakes.