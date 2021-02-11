Hearing Wellness Center Opens Doors in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The City of Superior welcomed in its newest business on Thursday.

The Hearing Wellness Center is located on 8th street. It offers services like hearing assessments and hearing aid fittings.

A doctor at the new store say the location allows Wisconsin residents to save a trip across the bridge.

“Our Superior patients, our Wisconsin patients often just don’t want to come over to Duluth and whether it’s the parking or traffic or crossing the bridge. We’re excited to be here to serve their needs,” said Tina Posch, an Audiologist at Superior’s Hearing Wellness Center.

The Superior location is now accepting new patients. It’s open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.