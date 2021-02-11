Local Businesses Suggest Shopping Local For Your Sweetie This Valentine’s Day

Northland Chocolate and Flower Shops Encourage Customers to Order Early This Year

DULUTH, Minn. – The clock is ticking before time runs out to pre-order your significant other something special. If you’re unaware, Valentine’s Day is coming up this Sunday!

Two local businesses in the Northland are doing all they can to make sure your experience is beyond excellent and easy.

“You have that instant good feeling when you walk into the store. I can even smell it through my mask,” said Andrea Flinner, shift lead with Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Canal Park.

The coronavirus can’t stop, and won’t stop staff at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Canal Park from helping spread happiness and love.

“People are thinking about romance, thinking about their loved ones,” said Flinner.

And there’s no better time than right now to indulge without excuse.

“It’s one of those things that you look forward to, this busy section in the middle of the dead of winter,” said Flinner.

From plump strawberries dipped in multiple kinds of chocolate, to the classics like caramel apples, and new items such as cocoa bombs – your special sweetie will have smiles for miles after a trip to the chocolate shop.

“These are big hits every year,” said Flinner. “I’m happy working here!”

Flinner is a chocolatier with over a dozen years of detail under her belt.

“There are plenty of antioxidants in chocolate, lots of feel good,” said Flinner.

She’s a pro when it comes to selling the selection, even for those who are looking to share the love last-minute.

“Every year it seems like a lot of people come in last minute for Valentine’s gifts,” said Flinner. “We’ve got so many options, if you’ve never been here, be ready to be overwhelmed.”

If your senses still haven’t been overstimulated, you’ll want to stop by Engwall Florist located along Hermantown Road.

“People come in the shop and say, “I love this smell,” said Glen Freberg with Engwall’s Flower Shop.

“We have the fresh flowers, beautiful colors, we also provide a box of chocolates, stuffed animals, balloons, so it becomes a very festive item for the recipient to receive,” said Freberg.

For the past year, beautiful bouquets have been flying out the door more than ever before.

“This time of the year with COVID, it’s amazing how busy we are. So many people are sending flowers to their loved ones and people that can’t get out,” said Freberg.

He and his colleagues continue to buzz around the shop, keeping up with demand so fresh smells and smiles are delivered on time.

“We expect Valentine’s Day to be larger than last year also,” said Freberg.

With demand on the rise as lovers look to make the most memorable experience this Valentine’s Day, both shops have a simple message to customers who plan to come in.

“We’re suggesting people order early,” said Freberg.

“We would love to make sure you get the strawberries you want,” said Flinner.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory offers curbside pickup, and DoorDash delivery.

The staff at Engwall’s guarantee your flowers will be delivered in a timely manner, and will arrive fresh and healthy, not frozen!