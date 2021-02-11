Local Mallow Maker Offers Sweet Treat Ideas For Valentine’s Day

Cooking Connection: Meet the Maker Behind 'The Minnesota Marshmallow,' Amy McMillan

DULUTH, Minn. – If you have yet to buy your honey something special this Valentine’s Day, then you’re looking for sweets in all the wrong place.

Duluth resident Amy McMillan had the idea of starting her own side business in the summer of 2020.

Fast forward to today, and The Minnesota Marshmallow has taken off. McMillan says business is booming, and demand is high for these not-so-average mallows.

She has created over 30 flavors of mallows, including birthday cake, caramel swirl, chai spice, red velvet, and so many more.

McMillan recently shared her secret Minnesota Marshmallow S’more Brownies recipe with FOX 21’s Brett Scott.

Click here for a link to the recipe.