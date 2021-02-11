Looking for Adventure? Try Escaping The Bong Center This Weekend

The Third Annual 'Escape the Bong!' Experience is Happening Feb. 12 - 14, 2021

SUPERIOR, Wis. – If you’re looking for an action-packed fun time or date night this weekend, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior is the place to be.

‘Escape the Bong!’ is returning for its third year on Feb. 12 – 14.

The three day event will feature four escape rooms to test your knowledge and puzzle solving skills with your friends or family.

Participants will be given one hour to find their way out of the escape room.

A new game will begin every 90 minutes, starting at 9:30 a.m. daily.

A maximum of ten people are allowed in each room at a time.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and $15 for those under the age of 12.

Hours of entertainment:

Friday, Feb. 12 – 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 – 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14 – 9:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Click here for more information, to book your tickets, and to learn about COVID-19 safety protocol before you go.