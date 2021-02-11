LSC Holds Healthcare Career Fair Amid Rising Interest During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– The pandemic has impacted certain career fields but not all are in a bad way. Lake Superior College’s healthcare programs have seen an increase in enrollment over the past year.

At LSC’s Career Fair Thursday, more than 100 prospective students showed up to get a look at the college’s 15 healthcare programs like nursing, med assistant, and LPN.

“A lot of students are kinda waiting, maybe taking a gap year trying to figure out is it worth doing it online can we do it in person. Healthcare has been the one area for sure that we’ve seen a steady increase in enrollment, particularly over the last year,” said Daniel Fanning, VP of External Relations for Lake Superior College.

LSC is also scheduling personal tours, as well.