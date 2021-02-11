Prep Hockey: Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld, Proctor/Hermantown Stay Undefeated

The Hawks, Hunters and Mirage each have not lost a game this season.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In a game that lived up to the hype, the Hermantown boys hockey team got a late goal from Aaron Pionk and Aydyn Dowd iced it with an empty-netter to give the Hawks a 5-3 win over Grand Rapids Thursday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

The Hawks also got goals from Cole Antcliff and Zam Plante, who scored twice to keep Hermantown undefeated. Garrett Drotts and Hunter Bischoff scored for the Thunderhawks, who suffered their first loss of the season.

In other prep hockey action, Duluth Denfeld got the road win over Duluth Marshall 7-1, while the Proctor/Hermantown girls stayed undefeated with a home win over Grand Rapids/Greenway 10-2.