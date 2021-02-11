Proctor’s Emerson Roseen Signs NLI to Join LSC Women’s Soccer

PROCTOR, Minn. – This week, Proctor’s Emerson Roseen has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the women’s soccer team at Lake Superior College.

Roseen is a two-time all-conference selection for the Rails and played in the 2020 Northland girls soccer All-Star game. She is also a long time member of the Gitchi Gummi Soccer Club and hopes to help coach in the future on the youth and high school levels.