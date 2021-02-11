Regional Title Defense Begins for Northwestern Girls Basketball Team

Northwestern will open things up at home against Cameron, a team they beat one month ago. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern girls basketball team is getting set to begin their regional championship defense beginning Friday night.

The Tigers went 13-4 in the regular season with a team that brought back just a few players who played major minutes last season.

“I’d say our team chemistry has improved a lot. And we’ve been working on using each person’s roles and figuring out what everyone’s good at to try and improve that. And our defense has been really good, too,” said sophomore guard Tieryn Plasch.

“You want to try and build on some success. We’re playing at a high level now. Let’s make sure that we maintain that by putting in the hard work in the off-season and all the other things so that when you get to these situations, your’re prepared. There’s no real surprises. And I think as a whole, we’ve got girls that are committed to being good and playing hard,” head coach Paul Eberhardt said.

