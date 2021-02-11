UMD Women’s Basketball Finding Ways to Stay Motivated

UMD will be on the road this weekend with a tough match-up against Bemidji State.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team is the only remaining undefeated team in the NSIC.

The Bulldogs also popped up in the national rankings, too. So how does the team stay grounded and continue to play with a chip on their shoulder? Junior Brooke Olson says it’s all about not setting expectations for themselves.

“We’re not getting over our head. We’re not getting too big-headed, especially with the rankings and stuff. I think we’re just humbling ourselves knowing that COVID could do anything at any moment,” said Olson.

Last week, the NSIC announced plans For a postseason tournament, And the NCAA confirmed their plans to hold a national Division II tourney as well. And after last year’s abrupt end to the season, head coach Mandy Pearson says the road back is now a real motivator.

“When we started playing in January, it was like ‘OK are we going to play this weekend? How much time should I really be spending on a scouting report on a Sunday?’ I think it’s just nice to have something to strive for down the road on a day-to-day basis, instead of just being content with practicing,” said Pearson.

