UMD Women’s Hockey Disappointed with Latest Postponed Series

As of now, UMD is set to host Mankato next week. But the status of that series is up in the air.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this week, the UMD women’s hockey team found out that for the third time this season, they will not be in action after a seven-day pause at Minnesota State Mankato postponed the Bulldogs’ series against the Mavericks.

Head coach Maura Crowell says some of her players might have already heard about the news on social media. But she’s always the one who has to confirm the bad news.

“It’s disappointing. Trust me. These guys are competitors. They’re elite athletes that want to play. They know what’s on the line. But at the same time, once you get used to it and you know the culture that we’re living in right now. They take it and they’re very resilient. They move on. We go out and practice if comes before practice. Sometimes it comes after practice. They manage well,” Crowell said.

“We’re always bummed when we can’t play games. But it’s an opportunity to get better in practice to be ready for when the game comes. It’s just that kind of year so you need to have that in your mind that games can get cancelled and it’s not going to be the end of the world,” said junior goalie Emma Soderberg.

