UWS Renovates Parts of Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Despite the pandemic, several renovations are now complete at the Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center at UWS.

Some of the renovations include expanding classroom spaces while also moving the previous media lab to a larger area that has more work stations.

Another big project they worked on was renovating a highly visible space adjacent to the main entrance where they put a gallery of art students have worked on.

“This is a 1960’s building,” said Dustin Johnson, the director of facilities management at UWS. “It’s of the construction where we don’t have a lot of natural light in certain areas and hasn’t gotten a lot of remodels to it. So its ‘really exciting to get some remodeling for the students, for the faculty.”

Funding for this $650,000 project came from the University of Wisconsin Division of Facilities Management.