Walmart and Sams Club to Begin Offering Vaccines for Eligible Recipients

The two stores will begin administering the vaccinations in Minnesota starting on Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – Walmart and Sams Club Pharmacies will be yet another location for people to get Covid-19 vaccinations.

The two stores will begin administering the vaccinations in Minnesota starting on Friday as part of the U.S Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Any eligible customers are urged to schedule an appointment via the companies websites once they are available.

For more information, click here: Covid-19 Vaccine