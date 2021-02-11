Water Main Breaks Continue During Cold Snap

DULUTH, Minn.– The below-zero temperatures have kept Duluth city crews busy with water main break after water main break.

More than a half-dozen breaks have happened so far in the past week alone. But it’s a job the city is used to handling with about 140 breaks every year.

“Frost has driven down and water mains seem to be breaking up pretty commonly with seven in the last few days and so they’re really adding up fast. The past few years overall, the breaks have not been as bad as usual with the slightly warmer winters we’ve been having,” said Eric Shaffer, Chief Engineer of Utilities for the City of Duluth.

When the ground does begin to thaw this spring, crews will once again see an uptick in more water main breaks around town.