Animal Allies Receives Wrapping on New Transport Van

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society has just received wrapping on their brand new transport vehicle.

The non-profit was able to raise $60,000 through their 2019 Fur Ball fundraiser and just received the new transport van in May of 2020.

This past week, Animal Allies received new wrapping.

The van will be used to take animals for vet appointments and to pick up animals in overcrowded shelters in other states.

“Our 2021 goal is to do at least one transport per month. Whether that’s going down to Texas, going down to Louisiana. We’re hoping to make some connections with people in California,” says Animal Allies Medical Lead, Michael Lutterman.

If you would like to donate to the non-profit, click here: Animal Allies