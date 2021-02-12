Bakeries Hope for Busy Valentine’s Day

Bakeries are getting busy for what they hope is a busy Valentine’s Day holiday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bakeries are getting busy for what they hope is a busy Valentine’s Day holiday.

Over at Johnson’s Bakery in Lincoln Park, workers are putting together everything from cookies and cakes to doughnuts, all with Valentine’s theme.

While the special day had been busy in the past at the bakery, everything is so different now with COVID because there aren’t many big parties happening at peoples’ homes and in schools.

“Any type of special event type of stuff, whether it’s gonna be Valentine’s day, whether it’s St. Patrick’s Day, we get into Easter stuff like that, those are all, all important for small businesses like ours,” said Scott Johnson, the owner of Johnson’s Bakery.

Johnson’s also sells kits for people to decorate their own cookies.