CSS Football to Skip Spring Season to Focus On Fall Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Some tough news for St. Scholastica as they announced Friday that the team will not take part in the upcoming UMAC spring season.

The Saints were scheduled to take part in a five-game schedule beginning in early April and ending in early May. Head coach Mike Heffernan says the decision came from many conversations with the administration and coaching staff, as well as the players.

The team will take part in spring practices and will have to option to wear pads to prepare for the 2021 fall season, which will also be the first for the Saints in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.