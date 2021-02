DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Piedmont neighborhood early Friday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4:00 a.m. this morning at 2232 Hoover Street.

As of 9:40 a.m., the fire was still active and fire crews are still on the scene.

The fire is under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office who is also on the scene.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured in the fire.