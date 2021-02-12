Duluth Police Department Adds 6 New Officers

DULUTH, Minn.– A fresh set of officers were sworn in to the Duluth Police Department Friday.

Six new officers received their badges and took the oath to serve at DPD headquarters today. Police Chief Mike Tusken says this comes at a time when there is a crisis of public confidence in their line of work.

One of the biggest points he wanted to make clear to the new officers — character above all else.

“Being selfless and knowing that this job isn’t about you,” said Tusken. “It is about how you will show up when someone is having their worst day or moment of their life and how you will help them. Your job is to help people.”

With the addition of the six, the department now has 158 officers.