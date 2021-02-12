Former Duluth East Baseball Standout Drew Grindahl Commits to North Dakota State

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth East baseball standout Drew Grindahl announced this week that he has committed to joining the North Dakota State baseball team.

Grindahl spent last year at Iowa Western Community College, but the season was cancelled due to the pandemic. He will play there this spring and join the Bison in the fall. And he won’t be alone as former teammates Caden and Jaxon Edwards are also part of the NDSU baseball program.