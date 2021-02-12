Mont du Lac To Host Annual Ice Cross on Saturday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This Saturday, Mont du Lac will kick off its annual ice cross.

Ice cross downhill is a winter sport using hockey gear and hockey skates where racers compete by skating downhill.

This is the only ice cross race in the U.S., according to Mont Du Lac officials, and will feature men’s, women’s, and junior league races.

“It’s wonderful to be able to host these events year after year,” said Bridgette Duffy, the sales and marketing manager for the resort. “People really enjoy coming to the property, having the lodging onsite works and great lodging in the area to host everybody if they’re coming for the race or participating in the race.”

To accommodate for COVID, there are outdoor restrooms, outdoor food and beverage options, and there will also be two large heated tents for spectators so they don’t have to go inside. The main event goes from noon to 4 Saturday while a kid’s event will happen from 10:30 to 12:30 on Sunday.