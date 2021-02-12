Northwestern Girls Basketball Advances to Second Straight Regional Final

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern girls basketball team held on late to get the 60-48 win over Cameron on Friday night to advance to their second straight regional final.

Tieryn Plasch led the way with 21 points while Allison Luoma finished with 12 points. The Tigers will play at Barron on Saturday as they look to win back-to-back regional titles. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.