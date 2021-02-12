Prep Boys Basketball: Hermantown Falls In Section Title Rematch; Duluth East, Superior Earn Friday Night Wins

The Greyhounds and Spartans picked up wins, while the Hawks fell at home.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In a rematch of last year’s Section 7AAA championship game, the Hermantown boys would fall at home to Princeton 101-88 Friday night.

In other prep boys basketball action, Duluth East knocked off Cambridge-Isanti 67-28, thanks to 26 points from senior Mattie Thompson. Also, Superior ends their regular season on a high note as they beat Duluth Denfeld 76-50.