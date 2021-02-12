Staff Shortage at Wisconsin Prisons Costing Taxpayers $60m
MADISON, Wis. — A staffing shortage at Wisconsin prisons is pushing corrections officers to work long hours, costing taxpayers at least $60 million in overtime pay.
Data from the state Department of Corrections shows roughly 15% of corrections officers positions are unfilled at Wisconsin’s prisons. The problem is currently most severe at Waupun Correctional Institution where 40% of jobs are vacant.
The Wisconsin Public Radio reported that during a committee hearing Wednesday, Rep. Michael Schraa questioned whether the situation was reaching a crisis.
The DOC is requesting around $88.3 million annually, which includes salary and fringe benefits, under the next state budget due to an expected increase in overtime costs and compensation.