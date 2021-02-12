Superior Boys Hockey Stun Rice Lake in OT to Win Section Championship

RICE LAKE, Wis. – Sophomore forward Carson Gotelaere scored the overtime winner just nine seconds into the extra session as the Superior boys hockey team erased a two-goal third period deficit to beat Rice Lake in the section championship game.

Kell Piggot and Robert Powell also scored for the Spartans, who are heading back to the state tournament.