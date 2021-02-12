UMD Men’s Hockey Shut Out by Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – It was not a good night for the UMD men’s hockey team as they get shutout on the road by Western Michigan 4-0 Friday night at Lawson Arena.

The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the Bulldogs, who fall to 12-6-2 on the season. Sophomore goalie Ryan Fanti finished with 19 saves. UMD will look to split the series Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.