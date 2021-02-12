UMD Women’s Basketball Take Down Bemidji State to Stay Undefeated

DULUTH, Minn. – Reigning NSIC North Division Player of the Week Brooke Olson led all scorers with 22 points as the UMD women’s basketball team knocked off Bemidji State 68-58 Friday night at Romano Gym.

Sophomore Madelyn Granica chipped in with 10 points for the Bulldogs, who remain undefeated on the season and extend their home win streak to 27 games. They’ll look to keep things rolling Saturday with another meeting against BSU.