Union Gospel Mission Stays Busy During Cold Snap

During this cold snap, many organizations that help the homeless and disadvantaged are seeing an uptick in people using their services.

DULUTH, Minn. – During this cold snap, many organizations that help the homeless and disadvantaged are seeing an uptick in people using their services. Over at the Union Gospel Mission, the organization has seen its numbers grow as more people have been coming in to get hot meals, which are served curbside because of spacing.

The mission let go of all its volunteers at the beginning of the pandemic because of safety reasons so serving can get difficult with just three full-time staff.

“Right now, it’s tough,” said Susan Jordahl-Bubacz, the executive director of the Union Gospel Mission. “It’s very tough for so many people and we just need, my staff and I, we need to be as strong as we can for them, we need to be there, we need to feed them, we need to sustain them and we need to be able to give them a smile when they come to the door.”

Right now, the Union Gospel Mission is seeking monetary donations to help with food distribution. For more information, visit their website.