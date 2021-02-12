With Cold Temps, Experts Say Watch for Frozen Pipes and Faulty Windows or Doors

During cold weather conditions, it’s important to make sure you’re watching out for things like frozen pipes, and faulty windows or doors.

DULUTH, Minn.- The temps are expected to remain frigid over the coming days, which may have an impact on your home.

Once you discover that your pipes are frozen, be sure to call a plumber as soon as possible.

The longer you wait to get those pipes looked at, the longer it will take to get them thawed out, which can lead to even more damage.

“One of the most important things that you can do is to get that call into one of those service professionals sooner rather than later,” said Reid Larson, a service professional at All Service Providers. “By getting us out there sooner, we can find where that pipe is starting to freeze and get it thawed out. We have some special equipment that’s designed to get into places that a typical homeowner can’t get into.”

For pipes inside your home, such as the kitchen and bathroom vanities, keep the doors open in front of them so you can get airflow, which keeps the pipes warm.

Also, if you know where your water lines are running in your yard, don’t take the snow off the area because it serves as an insulator, which protects the pipes.

For windows, experts at the Glass Guru in Duluth say there has been an increase in customers coming in for window and door repairs.

They say to make sure there’s not a lot of ice on your windows – that’s indicative of air coming through.

Also, when looking at doors, make sure you can’t see daylight. If you can, that’s where the air is coming in and you may have to replace your seals.

“A lot of it’s the comfort,” said Dan Cook, the owner of The Glass Guru. “You’re not going to have quite a drafty home in there. I would also say that it’s probably going to help a little bit with possibilities of mold in your home. If you have a lot condensation happening in your home from that air leakage, that’s the perfect environment for mold.”

Be sure to get things fixed right away because items like new doors and windows will take 3 to 8 weeks to get because of shipping delays related to COVID.