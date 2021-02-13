CSS Women, UWS Men’s Basketball Fall at Home

Kaylee Kennedy led the Saints with 21 points while Eli Vogel and Jackson Mittelstadt led the Yellowjackets with 13 points each.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s basketball team kept it close but Minnesota Morris used a big third quarter to get the 75-59 road win in a nonconference matchup.

Kaylee Kennedy led the Saints with 21 points while Eve Turner chipped in with 17 points off the bench. CSS falls to 0-3 on the season and now prepares for the border battle on Thursday at UWS.

In men’s action, after multiple postponements, UWS finally got to hold its home opener, but North Central ran away with it in the second half to get the 94-49 road win.

The Yellowjackets only had seven players available in Saturday’s game and hung around for most of the first half. Eli Vogel and Jackson Mittelstadt led the Yellowjackets with 13 points each while Superior native Joey Barker had seven points and seven rebounds.

UWS falls to 0-2 on the season and now prepares for a rivalry matchup at St. Scholastica on Thursday. Tip-off is schedueld for 7:00 p.m.