Hilltoppers Girls Hockey Tops Spartans

Maren Friday recorded a hat trick.

DULUTH, Minn. – Maren Friday recorded a hat trick as the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team got the 7-3 home win over Superior on Saturday.

Emily Etter, Meredith Boettcher, Laramie Prell and Hailey Cummins each scored once for the Hilltoppers while Arika Trentor scored twice and Keely Morehouse scored once for the Spartans. Duluth Marshall also got the 9-1 win in Superior on Jan. 26.

The Hilltoppers improve to 6-2 on the season and are scheduled to play at the Duluth Northern Stars on Tuesday.