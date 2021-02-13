North Shore Rotary Holds Fundraiser for Mental Health Awareness

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Over in Two Harbors, a group got together to raise awareness for the mental health of young people in the area.

The North Shore Rotary Club held a fundraiser raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention for the youth of Lake County.

They sold Valentine’s Day take and bake meals from Louise’s Place Restaurant, along with tickets for a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will go to Lake View Hospital and the Human Development Center in Two Harbors.

“Especially in relation to COVID being secluded at home, having no connection with their friends, no school, no sports no nothing. They’re just sitting at home and they go a little stir crazy. And they’re not the only ones,” said Albert Lanten Venafton of the North Shore Rotary.

Those with the rotary say the fundraiser was able to raise more than $5,000 and counting.