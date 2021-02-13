Northwestern Girls Basketball Holds Off Barron, Wins Back-to-Back Division 3 Regional Titles

Allison Luoma led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Tieryn Plasch finished with 13 points.

BARRON, Wis. – The Northwestnern girls basketball team started the second half strong then held on late to get the 65-62 road win over Barron to win back-to-back Division 3 regional titles.

Allison Luoma led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Tieryn Plasch finished with 13 points on the night. The Tigers will play St. Croix Falls in the sectional semi-finals on Feb. 18.