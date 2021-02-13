Thunderhawks Girls Basketball Gets Road Win Over Lumberjacks

Tayrn Hamling led all scorers with 12 points while Jessika Lofstrom had 10.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Grand Rapids girls basketball team bounced back from Monday’s loss in a big way, dominating the second half on Saturday to get the 52-26 road win over Cloquet.

Tayrn Hamling led all scorers with 12 points while Jessika Lofstrom had 10. Alexa Snesrud led Cloquet with 10 points.

The Thunderhawks also got the 60-44 win over the Lumberjacks last week in Grand Rapids to sweep the season series. Grand Rapids improves to 7-2 on the season and is scheduled to play at Duluth East on Tuesday, while Cloquet falls to 4-6 and will play at Superior on Monday.