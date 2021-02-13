UMD Men’s Hockey Swept by Western Michigan

Cole Koepke scored the lone goal of the weekend for the Bulldogs as they fall to third place in the NCHC standings.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The No. 4 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team continued to struggle on Saturday, as Western Michigan got the 4-1 win to sweep the weekend series.

Cole Koepke scored the lone goal of the weekend for the Bulldogs, late in the third period, while Zach Stejskal made 17 saves in the start.

Western Michigan scored twice within a minute in the second period, both coming on the power play. The Broncos finished the night 3-3 on the man advantage. UMD now sits in third place in the NCHC standings, with North Dakota in first and St. Cloud State in second.

UMD falls to 12-7-2 on the season and is scheduled to return to action on Thursday, hosting Colorado College. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.