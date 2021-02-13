UMD Women’s Basketball Rolls Past Bemidji State, Sweeps Weekend Series

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball improved to a perfect 9-0 on the season with a 73-62 win over Bemidji State to sweep the weekend series.

Ann Simonet and Sarah Grow led the way with 17 points each while Brooke Olson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and Maesyn Thiesen chipped in with 14 points. UMD finished the day shoot just over 49 percent from the field.

UMD pushes its unbeaten streak at home to 31 games, having not lost at Romano Gym since December of 2018. The Bulldogs are scheduled to wrap up the regular season at home next weekend hosting St. Cloud State, who currently sits second in the NSIC North Division standings. Tip-off on Friday is set for 6:00 p.m.