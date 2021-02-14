6th Annual Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women’s March Continues Amid Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– Earlier this afternoon, local indigenous groups found a new way to honor those who are missing or murdered.

Dozens joined in virtually to the 6th Annual Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women’s Memorial March was held from a distance this year due to the pandemic. It started with a prayer and music from the harbor. They wanted to honor victims and their families across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Including those of Sheila St. Clair, who went missing 5 years ago and of Katelyn Kelley, who went missing in Wisconsin this summer.

“It’s important for us and for community members and our native communities who’ve lost loved ones to continue honoring and showing that honor,” said march organizer Rene Goodrich. “Support them in their healing walk because this is their advocacy.”

“The creator hears our thoughts and hears our prayers. And it’s our responsibility to watch for how our thoughts and prayers are fulfilled,” said Roxanne Delille during the Prayer.”

Just like on Saturday night, the city of Duluth lit Enger Tower red tonight to honor those victims.